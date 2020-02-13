Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 17,805,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,953,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25.
Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.