Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 17,805,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,953,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

