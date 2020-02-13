Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stake Reduced by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.