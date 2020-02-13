ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. ALLETE updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.40 to $3.70 EPS.

Shares of ALE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.24. 494,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,490. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.14.

Get ALLETE alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

In other news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. ValuEngine cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.