Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 182,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AESE stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

