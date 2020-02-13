Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 182,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AESE stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit