Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $14,672,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.91. 115,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,075. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $125.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

