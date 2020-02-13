Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
NYSE AGD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 2,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.71.
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
