Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,345. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

