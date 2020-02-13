Altagas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.87

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.87 and last traded at C$21.82, with a volume of 284907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.58.

ALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$735,337.28.

About Altagas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

