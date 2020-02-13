Altagas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.87

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.87 and last traded at C$21.82, with a volume of 284907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.58.

ALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$735,337.28.

About Altagas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit