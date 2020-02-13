Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,534 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $19,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,549.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,836 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,719,000 after buying an additional 1,135,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after buying an additional 872,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. 9,501,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

