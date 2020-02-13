Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,549.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350,490 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,804,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,836,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

ATUS traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 11,408,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

