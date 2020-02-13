Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.97. 15,860,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,357. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.