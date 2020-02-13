Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.19

Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.19 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.10), with a volume of 95000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44.

Get Altus Strategies alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Poulton bought 2,675,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £133,774.05 ($175,972.18).

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects in Morocco, Mali, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Liberia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.