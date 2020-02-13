Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.61

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $67.61, with a volume of 42030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Get Ambarella alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $193,706.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,478,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Ambarella by 800.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.