AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 price target (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

