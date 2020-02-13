Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Amcor has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,148. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

