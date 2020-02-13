Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.06. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,380,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 763,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.24. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

