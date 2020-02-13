AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $768.13

Shares of AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $768.13 and traded as high as $769.97. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $769.97, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AMEN Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get AMEN Properties alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $768.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.20.

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.