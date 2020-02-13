American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,190,000 after buying an additional 1,153,452 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in American Assets Trust by 36.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in American Assets Trust by 25.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 270.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

