American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Announces Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

NYSE:AEL traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $467,351.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

