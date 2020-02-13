American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

American International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American International Group to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,007. American International Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.