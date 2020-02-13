American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Short Interest Down 42.1% in January

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit