American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Short Interest Down 42.1% in January

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

