American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMSC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

AMSC stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.10.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 269.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 960,760 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Superconductor by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 81,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

