American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.00

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.00 and last traded at $115.71, with a volume of 47899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 431,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after acquiring an additional 286,387 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,955.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,001 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 124,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,273.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 72,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

