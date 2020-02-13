AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

