Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.18. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,531,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,058,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 169,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

