Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 168,125 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $864,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 44.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,590,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,529. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $31.97.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

