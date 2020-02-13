Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.91. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

