Analysts Anticipate Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) to report sales of $520.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $521.11 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C reported sales of $481.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after purchasing an additional 878,522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,669,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 55,387 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWONK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

