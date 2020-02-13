Analysts Expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. ABM Industries also reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,930. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.64. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $94,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

