Analysts Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.58). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

ALNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

ALNA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 258,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,817. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

