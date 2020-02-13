Analysts Expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts predict that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $433,601. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in National Instruments by 4.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 4.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. 418,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,747. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.