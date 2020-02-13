Analysts Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 221.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

RYAM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 189,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

