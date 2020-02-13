Analysts Set $4.00 Price Target for Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Atossa Genetics’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Atossa Genetics an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ATOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Atossa Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,793. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Atossa Genetics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

