Analysts Set $4.82 Price Target for DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.82 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DIRTT Environmental an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $3.06 on Monday. DIRTT Environmental has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03.

In other DIRTT Environmental news, insider Kevin P. Omeara bought 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,176.00. Also, COO Jeffrey Calkins bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,338 shares of company stock worth $153,645.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

