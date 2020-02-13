Analysts Set $99.00 Target Price for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $99.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 86,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

