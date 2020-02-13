Analysts Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Target Price at GBX 7,848.33

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,848.33 ($103.24).

DCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 6,228 ($81.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,410.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,718.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.39.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

