Analysts Set Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Price Target at $3.50

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:DYNT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.03.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Dynatronics worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

