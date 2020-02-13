Analysts Set Expectations for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.45.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$75.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$71.22 and a 52-week high of C$77.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.11 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

