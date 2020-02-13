Analysts Set Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Price Target at $11.75

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Polarityte stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,265. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polarityte will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denver Lough sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cameron J. Hoyler sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $35,467.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,729 shares of company stock valued at $335,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Polarityte by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the third quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth $73,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Polarityte by 91.7% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the second quarter worth $86,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

