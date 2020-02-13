Analysts Set Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Target Price at $6.14

Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $56,750.00. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 507,598 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.30. 198,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Veru has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $281.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

