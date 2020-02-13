Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLAN. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

PLAN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,580. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $63.64.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,600,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,747 shares of company stock worth $11,545,251. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

