Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

ANDE stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 15,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. Andersons has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Andersons alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.