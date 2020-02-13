Anthony Civale Sells 2,538 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $119,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE APO opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,180,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,996,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $22,877,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $21,554,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $14,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

