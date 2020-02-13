Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biegel & Waller LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 40.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 423,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $327.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,422.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

