Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAT. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $65.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

