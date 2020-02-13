ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.89.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 280.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in ArcBest by 14.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

