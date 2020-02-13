Ardent Leisure (ASX:ALG) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Ardent Leisure Ltd (ASX:ALG) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$1.48 ($1.05) and last traded at A$1.46 ($1.03), 444,068 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.42 ($1.01).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Ardent Leisure Company Profile (ASX:ALG)

Ardent Leisure Group Limited invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia and the United States. The company operates through US Entertainment Centres and Australian Theme Parks segments. The US Entertainment Centres segment operates 41 entertainment centers in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, and Delaware.

