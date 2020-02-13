Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It flagship asset is the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,100 hectares located within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The company was formerly known as Antofagasta Gold Inc and changed its name to Arena Minerals Inc in December 2013.

