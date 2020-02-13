Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 155,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,672. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 193.28% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.