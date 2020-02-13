Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) traded up 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.39, 35,950 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 103,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.

In other Arts-Way Manufacturing news, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. bought 41,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,967.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 56,581 shares of company stock worth $99,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Arts-Way Manufacturing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

